George E. Brunstad, 88

MEREDITH — George Eric Brunstad, 88, of Abbey Lane, died on Monday, July 31, at Golden View Health Care Center.

George was no ordinary man. He fulfilled his passions of flying, swimming and faith with zeal. He ascended the skies as a B-52 pilot in the U.S. Air Force, as an American Airlines captain for 30 years, and as pilot of his personally owned MIG-17 aircraft. He tamed the oceans with his legendary English Channel record-breaking swim at age 70, and at age 76 he conquered Lake Winnipesaukee’s length in a 22-mile, 22-hour swim, both swims for charity.

