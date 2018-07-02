BELMONT — George A. Deagle of Belmont passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Laconia Region General Hospital, Laconia, at the age of 62.
Born March 29, 1956, in Boston, he was the son of the late Urban “Huey” and Anne (King) Deagle.
George grew up in South Boston and Dorchester, Massachusetts. He lived in Mallards Landing, Belmont, for many years.
George graduated from South Boston High School. He was the owner of a towing company in Boston, and also the logistics manager for Walmart Distribution in Raymond.
George loved water skiing and lived on Lake Winnisquam. He collected classic cars and loved motorcycling. He enjoyed cooking and barbecuing, and especially loved his family and his dog Shaggy.
He was a member of Laconia Rod and Gun Club, American Legion and the Elks.
In addition to his love, Donna Fletcher, he is survived by his son Stephen F. Deagle; sisters Anne “Penny” Foster of California and Patricia Spears of Colorado; brother Stephen J. Deagle; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by son Jason Deagle and brother Paul U. Deagle.
There will be a celebration of life at Mallards Landing Clubhouse, Union Road, Belmont, on Sunday, July 8, at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s name to the charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
