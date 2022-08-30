George C. Woodward, 97

CAMPTON — George Clayton Woodward, 97, of Lower Beech Hill Road, passed away at his home on Friday, August 26, 2022.
George was born on January 5, 1925 in Bristol, the son of Nellie May (Sawyer) and Roy Mitchell Woodward.
He served in the United States Navy in the Pacific during WWII. After his discharge, he worked as a teller at Bay Meadows Racetrack in San Mateo, California. He learned he was very good at counting money so he eventually began a long career with Bank of America. He began as a teller with the bank and advanced through positions — ending his 43-year career as Vice President of the bank. He retired in 1986 and he and his wife traveled around the country in their RV for two years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and flying his private airplane.
George is survived by his wife of 78 years, Marilyn R. (Davis) Woodward; his daughters, Nadine Chounet and Paula Woodward; his grandson, Frank Chounet; and six nieces and nine nephews. In addition to his parents, George is predeceased by his sister, Gertrude Bucklin; and brothers, Willie, Alpheus, and Ernest; and his beloved son-in-law, David P. Peeler.
Interment will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
No services are planned at this time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
