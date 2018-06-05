LACONIA — Turn off the lights, the party’s over, all good things must come to an end.
George Gerard Bridgeman died June 1, 2018.
He was born in Rochester, New York, on April 21, 1936, to George J. and Anna M. Bridgeman. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, New York, San Francisco University, California, and received his master’s degree from Boston University.
George’s passions were his family, Red Sox baseball, and great jazz.
He spent many years working on subsidized housing projects, was a consultant to San Mateo County Housing Authority, California, and joined HUD for his last 22 years of service.
George is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Callahan Bridgeman; his son Dennis and (wife) Sandy Bridgeman; and his daughters Deb Brown and Annemarie Bridgeman. George is further survived by his six grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Bridgeman Mathis, George Kenneth Hodapp, Mchale Mohan Bridgeman, Haley Elizabeth Bridgeman, Lilly Elizabeth Hodapp, and Maxwell Thomas Bridgeman; and his great-grandson Cole David Mathis. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and her husband, Margaret and Paul Donnelly, and his nephew, Kevin Donnelly.
He was predeceased by his son, David Scott Bridgeman.
Some of George’s favorite memories were boating on Lake Winnipesaukee with his godson Matthew and brother Johnny Piekarski, and going to Red Sox training. His final trip to spring training with his son Dennis ended with getting his picture taken with Louis Tiant.
In earlier years, working for Norwood Real Estate, he sold the famous Highway Hotel. He was pleased to be able to talk Jackie Robinson into attending the Rochester Junior Chamber of Commerce meeting. He loved watching grandson Mickey play baseball for GJB Championships. His motto was live, love and laugh. The family takes great comfort in knowing he has joined his son David in heaven.
Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast St., Goffstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church of Goffstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Catholic Charities New Hampshire at 215 Myrtle St., Manchester, NH 03104-4354; or Habitat for Humanity at 249 Pleasant St., Concord, NH.
