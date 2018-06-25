MEREDITH — George L. Bent, 86, of Oak Ledge Road, formerly of Waban, Massachusetts, passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
George was born on July 2, 1931, in Brighton, Massachusetts, the son of Lester and Lillian (Toney) Bent. He graduated from Newton (Massachusetts) High School and later from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
George served in the United States Air Force for 18 months.
George is survived by two sons, George Clifford Bent and his wife Susan of York, Maine, and Leonard Scott Bent and his wife Joelle of Concord; and five grandchildren, Rachelle, Brielle, Garret, Christopher, and David, who served two tours of duty overseas.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his first wife, M. Jean (Harvey) Bent, his second wife, Lynn (Akeroyd) Bent, and a son, David, who died in infancy.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, June 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Memorial Service will take place at a later date at Trinity Episcopal Church of Meredith, 93 Route 25 East, Meredith, NH 03253.
Burial will be held at a later date in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton, Massachusetts.
For those who wish, the family suggests donations be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church of Meredith, PO Box 365, Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.