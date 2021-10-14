GILFORD — George A. Read Sr., 86, of Stone Road, died on Oct. 12, at Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
George was born on Feb. 17, 1935, in Laconia to the late Roy and Verna (Ricker) Read.
George proudly served in the New Hampshire National Guard. He worked various jobs throughout his career including time at Belknap Tire and as an equipment operator for Pike Industries.
George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kathryn (McGilvreay) Read; his sons, George Read Jr. and Stephen Read both of Gilford; his daughter, Sheryl Ouellette of Belmont; his granddaughter, Crystal Bullerwell and her husband Charlie; and his great-grandson, Carter. In addition to his parents George was predeceased by his brothers, Walter Read and Willard Read, and his sister, Mavis Dube.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, noon-2 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., also at the Beane Conference Center. All are welcome to stay to continue the celebration of George’s life.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the family plot in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in George’s name be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
