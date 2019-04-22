PLYMOUTH — George A. Pond, 78, of Plymouth, passed away at Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with his family by his side.
George was born in Clarksville on Aug. 2, 1940, son of Guy W. Pond and Aline (Paradis) Pond.
He grew up in Clarksville and West Stewartstown and attended Pittsburg High School. After graduating, in 1958, he joined the U.S. Air Force, as an MP, and was honorably discharged in 1963.
George settled in Plymouth, and was a small business owner. He owned the NAPA store for 26 years and then worked in automotive parts sales until his retirement.
He was a member of the American Legion, Elks Lodge, Pemi Fish and Game, and the NRA. He loved animals and was very generous, sponsoring local Little League sports teams and contributing to charities such as Special Olympics, St. Jude, and Wounded Warrior Project.
He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, gardening, riding his Harley motorcycles, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, particularly his two grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marcia (Brooks) Pond of Plymouth; two children, Michael Pond and his wife, Sharon, of Laconia and Jennifer (Pond) Dostie and her husband, Steve, of Bridgewater; and his two grandchildren, Brittney Pond and Alec Dostie.
There will be no calling hours. A private family service, with military honors, will take place at Perry Cemetery in Clarksville in early summer.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
