FRANKLIN — George A. Doucette, 89, a lifelong Franklin resident, died at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on Aug. 14, 2019.
He was born in Franklin on May 18, 1930, the son of Charles and Antonia (St. Cyr) Doucette.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1954 and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
For more than 30 years, he was employed by M.A. Crowley Trucking, prior to retiring. He was a life member of Franklin VFW Post 1698 and was a communicant of St. Paul Church.
His wife, Corinne (Touchette) Doucette, died in 2015 after 65 years of marriage.
George and his late wife enjoyed camping at Russell Pond Campground in Woodstock, where they served as campground hosts for many years. Their camping wasn’t limited to New Hampshire; they made their way across the United States more than once, including all the way to Alaska.
Anyone that knew George will remember his booming laugh and his love of all things humorous. He loved fishing and hunting and knew all the tricks of catching fish at the Pond — wisdom he would share for a small fee. Above all, his family was his greatest love, and he enjoyed any and all events that brought him, his children, and their families together.
Family members include his children, Gary Doucette and his wife, Jane, of Gilford, Scott Doucette and his wife, Lee Ann, of Franklin, and Laurie Doucette and her wife, Kristy Moen, of Pembroke; five grandchildren, Lisa Foose and husband Shannon, Dawn Pelletier and husband Marty, Derek Doucette and wife Kieran, Desiree Smith and husband Kenny, and Dan Doucette and wife Alison; great-grandchildren Destiny, Amber, Nolan, Nora, Louis, Lennon, and Navi; great-great-grandchild Luna; nieces and nephews; and Michael Buttice and his wife, Linda, and their daughters, Samantha and Ashley, of Long Island, New York, whom he considered family.
Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Charlie and Eugene.
Visiting hours will be at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of George may be made to the N.H. Veterans' Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
