NEW HAMPTON — George Allen Belyea Sr., 59, of New Hampton, passed away suddenly Oct. 3, 2019.
George was born Dec. 10, 1959, to Kenneth Belyea Sr. and the late Rosalie Belyea of New Hampton.
George served 20 years in the New Hampshire Army National Guard.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend to many. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all, being with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tammy L. Belyea of New Hampton; three daughters, Wanda Belyea of Bristol, April Sanabria of South Carolina, and Tammy A. Belyea of Bristol; two sons, George A. Belyea Jr. of Florida, and Aaron Belyea of New Hampton; and nine grandchildren, Melody, Colin, Devin, Logan, Ryan, Veronica, Tyrone, Jayden and Ma'kylia.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Meredith Village Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
Donations can be made in his honor to Mayhew Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1136, Meredith, NH 03253.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.