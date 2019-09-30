Gene S. Moses Sr., 78
LACONIA — Gene Sylvanus Moses Sr., 78, died on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Belknap County Nursing Home with his loving wife, Charlene, and family by his side, following a period of failing health due to Parkinsonism.
Gene was born in West Rumney on Nov. 10, 1940, to the late Sylvanus William Moses and Loretta (Dukette) Moses.
Gene was such an intelligent man who was jack of all trades and master of all. His very favorite endeavor was designing and building production machinery. He could take what we would call scrap and make a masterpiece of it. He had so many skills such as electrician, plumbing, engineering, building construction, drilled ledges to help build Interstate 93 near Plymouth, and also built bridges, worked in sawmills for more than 20 years. He served in the Army, where he became a heavy equipment engineer. Just to name a few.
Every day Gene was helping someone. He had such a great heart and compassion for helping people. He also loved his children with all of his heart. He often said he wished he would have spent more time with them when they were young instead of working all the time. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gene is survived by the love of his life, his wife Charlene Moses of 36 years; his daughters, Joyce Cameron and her husband, Nick of Gilford, Betty Stefanik and her husband, John of Hooksett, and Donna Moses of Bristol; his sons, Gene S. Moses Jr., and his wife, Lorna of Claremont, and Danny Moses of Danbury; his sisters, Velma Cheney of Florida, Beverly Moses of Concord, Cathy Adams and her husband, Vernal of Hill, Virginia Reynolds and her husband, Charlie of New Hampton, Lucille Moses of Hill; and his brothers, Royal Moses and John Moses, both of Hill; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He also leaves behind numerous close friends too many to name individually, but he loved each of you very much, especially Starlin Morrison and his family.
Gene was predeceased by his daughter; Kathy Moses; three sisters, Violet Moses, Geraldine (Moses) Eaton, Barbara (Moses) Reed; and one brother, Anthony Moses.
We want to thank Hospice for their loving care they have provided in our delicate needs. Their support in the comfort care was heaven-sent.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at Belknap County Nursing Home for their excellent care and for treating Gene with dignity, respect and for making him laugh. There are many angels working there who truly love the ones they care for. Thank you for all you did.
A very special thank you to my wonderful cousins, Judy Petit and Carolee Arsenault, who have been here for me so many times, such great support and love, will always be remembered.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 1242 Old North Main St., Laconia A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the church. Burial with military honors will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 2:30 p.m. at the family plot at Union Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish the family suggest memorial donations in Gene’s name be made to the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Department, 30 County Drive, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com
