LACONIA — Gene Howard Nadeau, 79, of Union Avenue, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Gene was born on March 22, 1941, in Franklin, NH, the son of the late Adelard and Sarah (Laplante) Nadeau.
Gene was employed as a truck driver for Pike Industries.
Gene is survived by his sons, Doug A. and Tonia Nadeau, Rumney, NH, and Gene P. Nadeau, AZ; and daughters, Pat Rivas, AZ, and Sarah and Mike Foreman, CA; his brothers Roger Nadeau, SC, and Raymond Nadeau, VT; and sisters Juliet Stevens, FL, Lorraine Ladeau, Franklin, NH; and 11 grandchildren; Dalton Nadeau, Shannon Nadeau, Chelsea Nadeau, Dawson Nadeau, Gene "Bubba" Nadeau, Rachel Nadeau, Jane Thompson, Buddy Thompson, Amanda Paul, Jeff Paul and Kendra Rivas.
Private burial will take place at Park Cemetery, Tilton, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603.Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
