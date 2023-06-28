MEREDITH — Gayle M. Serino, 78, passed away peacefully at home in Meredith on Monday June 12, with her family by her side. Gayle was born on Jan. 1, 1945, in Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of the late James H. and Mary M. (Gillis) Cranshaw. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt and friend. She is survived by her two daughters, Gayle Burns (Alan) and Lisa Cloutier (Kevin); her grandchildren, Nicole Cloutier, Timothy, Christopher and Jonathan Burns; sisters, Barbara Chionchio, Mary Bueler (Jack), Sandra Wiggin (Raymond); and brother, James Cranshaw (Doris); as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Antonio J. Serino and first husband, Frederick P. Krause.
Gayle had a long, successful career in country music performing as Gayle Wilson. She was inducted into the Massachusetts Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as winning Single Artist of the Year in 2008. She also enjoyed being a real estate agent and an in-home caregiver for Alzheimer’s patients.
She loved horses as her father owned and trained racehorses throughout their childhood. In 2016 she checked off a bucket list item and attended the Kentucky Derby with her daughters. She had fond memories of camping in the mountains and lakes of New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and New York with her family. She attended many bluegrass and country music jamborees throughout the New England area, where she often performed alongside her beloved bandmates and friends. She was an avid birdwatcher and marveled in getting hummingbirds to land on her hand. She also enjoyed gardening, painting landscapes and driving anywhere she could.
A graveside service will be held July 8, at 11 a.m., at Village Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at Grille 151, both in Weymouth, Massachusetts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.