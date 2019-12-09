LACONIA — Gary W. Butler, 67, of Mitchell Place, died on Dec. 6, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Gary was born on Sept. 18, 1952, in Laconia, the son of Jack and Betty (Smith) Butler. Gary worked for several companies as a machinist, including Allen Rogers and Laconia Shoe Company.
Gary was an avid Beatles fan. He enjoyed the New England Patriots and NASCAR as well drawing with his grandchildren. In his younger years, Gary enjoyed camping trips, but he also loved to spend time at the ocean.
Gary is survived by his parents, Jack and Betty Butler; his wife, Nancy (Bedard) Butler; daughter Dawn Butler; grandchildren Michael Daley and Miranda Daley; sister Donna Bilodeau; three nieces, Crystal Ouellette, Angela Bedard, and Alicia Donovan; three nephews, Luke Ouellette, Chris Boisvert, and John Predmore; and many great-nieces, -nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by a niece, Paige Bilodeau, and by his nephew, Tony Bedard.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will take place in the spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish NH, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
