CAMPTON — Gary Victor Walker, born Nov. 30, 1949, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, in his beloved home in Campton, surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer several weeks earlier.
Gary was a devoted father and brother, self-employed master stone mason, avid reader, and friend to all. To those who knew him, Gary was always either “groovy,” “normal,” or “regular” when asked how he was doing.
Gary had an unending capacity to put others first and deeply valued human rights and peace activism. His exceptional dry wit could diffuse any situation if you were on your toes enough to catch it. He frequently contributed his views to the Record Enterprise and won the Letter to the Editor Award from American Atheists, Inc. Gary led a simple, unhurried life, and valued time spent sitting by the fire with family, friends, and his best buddy, Steven “Woody” Woodbury.
Gary was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and raised on Wyman Pond in Lakewood Park, Westminster, Massachusetts.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leo Emerson Walker and Aira Marietta (Seppala) Walker, and a sister Gail Williams.
He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Ruth Walker of Watertown, Massachusetts, and her partner, Sam Scoppettone; his son, Derek Emerson Walker of Campton; his former partner and mother of his children, Jane Priest Dotchin; sister Linda Malizia and brother-in-law Philip Malizia of Gardner, Massachusetts; brother Robert Walker of Westminster, Massachusetts; sister Lois Hartford of Westminster, Massachusetts; sister Leora Jo Wharton and brother-in-law Richard Wharton of Gilsum; former brothers-in-law Peter Williams and William Wintturi of Westminster, Massachusetts, and Lee Hartford of Haverhill, Massachusetts; nieces Melissa Wintturi and Roslyn Donahue; grand-niece Rileigh Hartford; nephews Erik Wintturi, Ben Hartford, and Luke Malizia; and grand-nephews Michael and Timothy Donahue.
There will be a celebration of life at the Sunset Grill in Campton on Monday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Carry on,” Gary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.