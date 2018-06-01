ALTON BAY — Gary Patrick Murphy, 52, of Main Street, died Friday evening, May 25, 2018, as the result of a motorcycle crash in the Alton traffic circle.
He was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Aug. 18, 1965, the son of Gregory F. Murphy and Laura Winnifred (Peters) Cantelo. He had resided in Sandwich, Massachusetts, and Prince Edward Island, Canada, for his school years, then returned to the Cape Cod area until moving to Alton in 2009.
Gary was a self-employed carpenter-contractor who specialized in copper and slate roofing. At one time, he had also worked as a steeple jack. Most recently, he worked on building the Alton Auto Wash, maintaining the complex and installing and operating the car wash for Richard Diangelo. He had also worked with his brother, Ted, on many of his construction projects in the area.
He was most passionate about riding his motorcycle, reading, telling stories and especially spending time with family, and bonfires with anyone who would join him.
He was a member of the American Legion Clark Haddad Post 188 in Sandwich, Massachusetts.
He is survived by his children, son Joshua P. Murphy of Sandwich, Massachusetts, and daughter Amanda A. and husband Nathaniel Summerton of Falmouth, Massachusetts; his mother, Laura “Winnie” (Peters) Cantelo of Prince Edward Island, Canada; two brothers, David “Guido” Murphy and fiance Amy MacDonald of Alton, and George “Ted” and his wife Mary Murphy of Alton; four grandchildren, Nathan, Landon, Riley and Alivia; and nieces and nephew Heather, Abagail and Jason.
He was predeceased by his father Greg.
A celebration of Gary’s Life will take place on June 29 at 5 p.m. at J.P. China, 403 Main St., Alton Bay. All are welcome to attend.
Cremation Care by Peaslee’s Alton Funeral Home, 12 School St., Alton. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
