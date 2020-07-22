FRANKLIN — Gary M. Guyotte, 67, a longtime resident of Franklin, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home after a long illness. He was born on August 8, 1952 in Plymouth, the son of the late Albert Guyotte Sr. and Mary (Hobart) Guyotte. Gary was employed as a Shoe Stainer at the Laconia Shoe Shop for many years. Later he worked for Rene and David Gilbert renovating apartments in Laconia.
Gary was a family man at heart, he loved being around his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed watching cooking shows, Hoarders, wrestling, NASCAR and football (as long as it was the Patriots). He was predeceased by his daughter Sandy Lee Guyotte, his parents and his four brothers.
His family includes: His wife of 45 years, Cynthia Marie (Patten) Guyotte of Franklin. His children include: Jayson M. Guyotte and his wife Natasha of Laconia, NH, Amy J. Haddock and husband Ron of Belmont, NH, Candy A. Goss and husband Shane Sr. of Franklin, NH, and Dennis R. Guyotte Jr. of Franklin, NH. His grandchildren: Jamal Morris of Laconia, Kassandra Guyotte of Florida, Ryan Cook of Laconia, Justin Taylor of Laconia, Nikolas and Sophie Haddock of North Carolina, Austin and Sydney Haddock of Maryland, Brittany Goss and Jamal Hemingway of Franklin, Sara Goss and Zack Pantaleo of Franklin, Joseph Guyotte and Starsha Pantaleo of Franklin, and Shane Goss Jr. of Franklin. His great-grandchildren: Alayna, Amari, Joseph JR, Griffin, Ava; and many nieces and nephews.
According to Gary's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held on his birthday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at his home at 8 Vine Street, Franklin.
Memorial donations in memory of Gary, may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
