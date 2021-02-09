LACONIA — Gary Gibson, 68, of Garfield Street, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Gary was born on March 24, 1952, in Leominster, MA, the son of the late Charles and Anne (Pizziconi) Gibson.
Gary enjoyed spending his time woodworking, fishing, and dining out. He served in the Townsend Fire Department for 13 years and in the United States Army for three years. During his service in the Army, he was in Germany during the Vietnam War protecting the Persian missiles.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Robin (McNulty) Freeman; his brothers, Fran Gibson and Charles Gibson; and his sister, Wendy Gibson.
A Graveside Service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH, in the spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to The American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Boston, MA 02451-8750.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
