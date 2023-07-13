TILTON — Gary Cooper Stanley passed peacefully on July 11.
Gary was born June 15, 1946, to his parents, Richard Porter Stanley and Patience (Hicks) Stanley in Worcester, Massachusetts, and raised in Tilton. One of their six children, his beloved siblings include Richard, Daisy, Eddie, Jane and Ted, whom he loved dearly.
In March of 1967, Gary married his wife Mabel, and they have been the epitome of devoted husband and wife for 56 years. Lifelong business owners, Gary and Mabel raised three children together in Manchester.
Gary is survived by his children, Jenny and her husband Joseph Cooper of Goffstown, Gary and his wife Daisy Stanley of Manchester, and Vashti and her husband Russell Cook of East Providence, Rhode Island. He proudly has seven grandchildren, Mary Jane and her husband Jason Silva, Joseph Jr. and his wife Margo Cooper, Beatrice Mae and her husband Thomas Squires, namesake Gary Cooper, BellaMae Stanley, StacyLee Stanley and Richard Porter Cook. He also has seven great-grandchildren, Jaxx, Joey, Alice, Ford, Teddy, Lovie and Mabel.
He adored his grands and greats and loved being their Papa.
He was an exceptional brother-in-law to Jennie R. and he loved her dearly. Gary was a remarkable uncle to his many nephews and nieces as well as great-nephews and nieces.
Gary will be remembered for teaching life lessons on how to sell and provide, and unconditional love and acceptance. His love extended through every generation. A family man, a businessman, a gentleman, a God-fearing man, a father and grandfather figure to many family members that needed a little extra in life. Countless cousins and family members loved him as well. He was a friend to so many and he will be missed greatly.
Calling hours will be held at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St., on Friday, July 14, 2-8 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 4-8 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, 10-11 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.
