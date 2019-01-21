FRANKLIN — Gary A. Lockrow, 33, of Franklin, died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Jan.16, 2019.
He was born in Manchester on Nov. 2, 1985, the son of James and Donna (Pelky) Lockrow.
He resided in Franklin most of his life and graduated from Franklin High School in 2005.
He was formerly employed as a custodian at Franklin High School
Gary enjoyed Civil War reenactments, motorcycling, drawing and coloring his pictures, helping anybody in need and spending his time with family and friends.
Family members include his parents, Jim and Donna (Pelky) Lockrow of Franklin; a son, Logan Lockrow of Tilton; a brother, Jason Lockrow of Franklin; maternal grandmother Doris (Bergeron) Pelky of Laconia; aunts and uncles, Brenda (Pelky) Grasso and husband Andy of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael Pelky of Laconia, Mark Pelky of Franklin, and Rene Gagnon and wife Judy (Lockrow) of Franklin; nieces and nephews, Ethan, Kristen, and Brayden Lockrow; and many friends.
He was predeceased by grandparents, Frank N. Pelky, Ralph E. Lockrow, and Hope Lockrow.
There will be a time of visitation on Friday, Jan. 25, at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, from 2 to 3 p.m. A celebration of Gary’s life will follow at the Merrimack Valley Railroad Station, 11 Park St., Northfield.
Donations in memory of Gary may be made to: Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
