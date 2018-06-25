TILTON — It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Galen Gamblin, 74, of Tilton, on June 15, 2018, after a period of declining health.
Galen was born on Dec. 18, 1943, in Caribou, Maine, to Ervin and Levercie Gamblin. He was one of 15 children.
Galen worked in the concrete and construction trades his whole life. We have never known a more hardworking, or loving man.
Galen is survived by his son, Ronald Gamblin of Belmont; his daughter, Holly Aquizap, and her husband, Scott, of Laconia; his beloved grandchildren, Adam Aquizap of Nashua and Evan Aquizap of Meredith; his siblings, Phillip Gamblin, Ruth Campbell, Kay Wilcox, Gretchen Liebfried, Judy Littlefield, June Murray, Elwin Gamblin, and Maxine Mugford; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his dear ex-wife, Patricia Gamblin, of Belmont.
In addition to his parents, Galen was predeceased by his siblings, Pearl Richardson, Roland Gamblin, Charlotte Wilcox, Melvin Gamblin, Murray Gamblin, and Erwin Gamblin.
His family would like to thank the Franklin VNA, as well as his close friends and family for their assistance these past few months.
Memorial Calling Hours will be held for both Galen Gamblin and Patricia Gamblin on Sunday, July 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
