MEREDITH — Gail Meehan, 71, wife of Robert Meehan since 1977 of Meredith, NH passed away peacefully on December 7th, 2021.
Gail was born April 12th, 1950 in Buffalo, NY to Anthony and Harriett Constantine. She attended and graduated Vermont College of Fine Arts. She and Bob married and made their home in Acton, MA for 25 years before retiring to Meredith, NH. She enjoyed and spent most of her time doing genealogy research and connecting with family around the world. Gail will be most remembered for her loving nature and generosity.
Gail was predeceased by her parents, as well as her brother Richard Constantine. In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her brother Doug Constantine; her sister Natalie Constantine; her daughter Katie (Meehan) Kennedy and her husband Dan Kennedy; her son Andrew Meehan; her daughter Liz Meehan; and two grandsons, Elijah and Lincoln.
Gail's family would like to express their deep gratitude to Concord Hospital staff for their wonderful care and to all the friends and family for their many acts of kindness and support. Memorial service will be held in the spring in Acton, MA.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.