Freeman G. Plummer

PLYMOUTH — Freeman Gordon Plummer, 87, died at his home on Aug. 27. He was born in Plymouth on Oct. 26, 1935, the son of Gordon and Lillian Mae (Dow) Plummer.

He lived in the New Hampton-Plymouth area for many years. He attended grade school in New Hampton, Ashland and Plymouth. Freeman attended Ashland High School and was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1954. He was employed as a truck driver, working for Watkins Construction and Audley Construction. He was also employed by Freudenburg NOK, and after retiring from Freudenburg he worked at Rands Hardware. Freeman was a member of Emmanual (St. Marks) Episcopal Church for many years. 

