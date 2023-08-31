PLYMOUTH — Freeman Gordon Plummer, 87, died at his home on Aug. 27. He was born in Plymouth on Oct. 26, 1935, the son of Gordon and Lillian Mae (Dow) Plummer.
He lived in the New Hampton-Plymouth area for many years. He attended grade school in New Hampton, Ashland and Plymouth. Freeman attended Ashland High School and was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1954. He was employed as a truck driver, working for Watkins Construction and Audley Construction. He was also employed by Freudenburg NOK, and after retiring from Freudenburg he worked at Rands Hardware. Freeman was a member of Emmanual (St. Marks) Episcopal Church for many years.
Freeman served on the Plymouth Zoning Board. He also served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 23 years. He was the past president of the Plymouth Historical Society. Freeman loved his church, music, and woodworking — there was nothing he could not do with wood. He was man of love and caring.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor (Jenness) Plummer of Plymouth. Side by side they fulfilled their dreams. He said so many times that he had never been this happy before. He is also survived by his two daughters, Loretta Gilpatrick of Bristol and Jennifer Plummer of Goffstown; his son, Michael Plummer of New Hampton; stepdaughter, Becky Labbe of Plymouth; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Emmanual (St. Marks) Episcopal Church, 18 Highland St. in Ashland, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1:30 p.m.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information, go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
