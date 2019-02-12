ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Fredric C. Hering, 85, of Ormond Beach, formerly of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
Fred was born Dec. 1, 1933, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the son of Paul and Elsie (Clausnitzer) Hering. He was a longtime resident of Methuen, Massachusetts.
Fred raised his family in Methuen, Massachusetts, and worked in the trades as a plumber and in his later working years as an estimator. Fred took great pleasure in going "up to the lake" and enjoyed his years of retirement at both Newfound Lake and Ormond Beach.
Fred was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Joan (Renner) Hering, and his brother, Albert Hering.
His family members include two daughters, Sandra and her husband, Mark Joncas, and Susan and her husband, Dennis Breault, both of Laconia, New Hampshire; his son, Steven, and his wife, Kristine Hering, of Bridgewater, New Hampshire; his six grandchildren, Sean Joncas, Sara (Joncas) Gaudet, Scott Breault, Jeffrey Breault, Craig Hering, and Michael Hering; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler Joncas, and Jackson Gaudet.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Goundrey and Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.goundreydewhirstfuneral.com.
