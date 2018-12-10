LACONIA — Frederick Roland Coffin Jr., 71, of Laconia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Frederick was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Frederick R. Coffin Sr. of Winthrop, Massachusetts, and Miriam H. Bowman Coffin of Boston, Massachusetts.
Frederick graduated from Medfield High School in Massachusetts in 1965 and continued his education at Wentworth Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, and Notre Dame College, Manchester, New Hampshire.
Frederick received a New Hampshire Land Surveyor License in 1973 and a Maine Land Surveyors License in 1974. He retired from Pike Industries in 2013.
Frederick joined the Navy during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed working outdoors, target shooting, reading, and being with family.
Frederick was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and his strong faith in the Lord guided him in every aspect of his faith. He was a gentle, compassionate man with a great sense of humor and the best father and grandfather to his family.
Frederick is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marilyn Wardner Coffin; their daughter, Julie Swain, and her husband, Daniel, and two grandchildren, John and Hannah Swain of Tilton; his son, Jared Coffin, and his wife, Sarah, of Caylus, France; his sister, Linda Scarano, and her husband, Richard, of Plymouth, Massachusetts; his brother, Stephen Coffin, and his wife, Cheryl, of Franklin, Massachusetts; and extended family members, with many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be at a later date at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests doing a kindness for someone, with Fred in mind.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
