LACONIA — On June 19, 2019, Frederick P. Zecha Sr., age 85, peacefully passed from our midst, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.
Fred, or “Chubby” as he was known by his friends and family in Keene, was a three-sport athlete at Keene High and a basketball player for Keene State, where he dated and married Joan.
To his grandchildren, Grampa, or “Gramps,” was known and loved for the doll houses he built for granddaughters, sparklers on the Fourth of July, his doorway-wide shoulders, his grumpy sense of humor, and his iron grip, which he maintained to the end.
After attending technical college in Boston in the mid1950s, he was one of the original builders of the cable TV system in Keene and continued to work in the cable TV business until his “retirement” in 1996. In his retirement, he continued to work locally until late 2018.
Fred enjoyed reading about sports history and historical fiction, watching his grandchildren play sports, the Boston Red Sox, and the blessings of a family who loved him and will miss him.
Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan (Bemis) Zecha of Laconia; his children, Frederick “Rick” Zecha Jr. and his wife, Darcey, of Keene, Cindy (Zecha) Salta and her husband, Bill, of Laconia, and Jason Zecha and his wife, Donna, of Concord; eight grandchildren, Alexis and Frederick “Erick” Zecha III, Meg, Will, James and Andrew Salta, and Audrey and Sarah Zecha; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Rosamond Zecha; his brother, Ernest “Buddy" Zecha; and his sisters, Barbara Yoerger and Joan Sebert.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at the Monadnock View Cemetery on Park Avenue in Keene.
If you would like to leave a remembrance for Fred, please make a donation in Fred’s name, payable to the “KSD Trustees of the Trust Funds,” in order to support scholarships for Keene High School athletes. Those donations may be sent to 193 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wikinsonbeane.com.
