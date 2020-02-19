BRISTOL — Frederick M. Roschow III, 74, of Bristol passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at Concord Hospital after a short illness, with his family by his side.
Fred was born July 24, 1945, in Adams, Massachusetts, the son of Frederick M. and Mildred (Kupiec) Roschow Jr. He was raised in Savoy, Massachusetts, and was schooled in Adams, Massachusetts, moving to Bristol in 1977.
He joined the U.S. Army in June 1963, serving during Vietnam, and he was honorably discharged in 1966.
Fred worked in sales for many years before working with his passion for steins, becoming a well-known antique dealer in the area.
He loved flowers and spending time with his grandchildren. Fred was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Louise Marie Roschow.
His family includes two daughters, Elizabeth H. Norko and her husband, Sean, of Northfield, and Erica L. McGraw and boyfriend Matt Spencer of Northfield; two step-sons, Chad Flanders of Plymouth and Paul Flanders of Meredith; 10 grandchildren; sister Delores R. Loholdt of North Adams, Massachusetts; and his former wife, Darlene Connolly of Northfield.
There will be a visiting hour at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. A committal service with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. Burial will follow the committal service.
The family requests that either a blood or monetary donation be made to the American Red Cross, Granite Chapter, 2 Maitland St., Concord, NH 03301.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the family. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
