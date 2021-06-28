MEREDITH — Frederick L. DiBona, 79 of Meredith died June 23, 2021 at his home, after a long illness.
Born in Quincy Massachusetts on March 9, 1942, he was the son of Silvio and Helen (Lowell) DiBona.
Fred grew up in Quincy and graduated from Quincy Trade School, class of 1959. He has been a resident of Meredith for many years.
Fred worked as a manager for many years for the Laconia Electric Company, in Laconia.
Fred enjoyed motorcycling, going to Foxwoods, gathering with his family and cruise nights in his 70s Camaro.
Fred was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Joan Lowell DiBona.
Fred is survived by his wife, Joan (D’Alessandro) DiBona of Meredith; daughters, Christine L DiBona of Moultonborough, Debra Carpentier and her husband Bradley of Center Harbor; son, Scott F. DiBona and his wife Carolyn of Laconia; grandchildren, Kaitlyn DiBona, and Kevin DiBona, as well as nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Oakland Cemetery, Meredith Center Road, on Wednesday, June 30th, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Christopher Drew will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lakes Region VNA and Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253. https://lrvna.org/donate or the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH. 03246. https://nhhumane.org/donate
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfunweralhomes.com
