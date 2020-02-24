LACONIA — Frederick John Nialetz, 73, of High Street, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2020, at his home.
Frederick was born June 24, 1946, in Hingham, Massachusetts, son of the late Frederick Nialetz and Marie (Morris) Driscoll.
Frederick was a truck driver for 25 years, retiring in 2015.
Frederick loved history and politics, cars, motorcycles, ships, woodworking, fishing, and camping.
Frederick is survived by two sons, Lawrence J. Nialetz of Norwood, Massachusetts, and Casey Nialetz of Laconia; a daughter, Heather Johnson, and her husband, Aaron, of Pembroke; and seven grandchildren, Fallon Nialetz, Kevin Nialetz, Jaelyn Nialetz, Aleena Nialetz, Aidan Johnson, Acadia Johnson, and Griffin Johnson.
In addition to his parents, Frederick was predeceased by his stepfather, Robert Driscoll.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will take place at a later date in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Natick, Massachusetts.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Frederick’s name be made to Easter Seals New Hampshire, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103-4800.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
