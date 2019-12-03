FRANKLIN — Frederick J. “Jim” Welch, 86, of Baldwin Street, died on Nov. 30, 2019, at the Mountain Ridge Center, Franklin.
Jim was born on May 6, 1933, in Lancaster, the son of Raymond and Wyoma (Witham) Welch.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1972.
Jim was a business owner in Plymouth and typesetter for the Plymouth Record Enterprise and purser on the MV Mount Washington.
Jim was a 60-year member of the Masons where he was Past Worshipful Master and Secretary of Olive Branch Lodge 16, where he received the Major General John Sullivan Award and was District Education Officer. He was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Ellacoya Chapter 43 and a DeMolay advisor.
Jim was also a proud member of the American Legion Durand-Haley Post 66 and VFW Mount Prospect Post 4483.
Jim is survived by his wife of 25 years, Constance (Connolly) Welch, of Northfield; sons Frederick J. Welch Jr., of Bradford, Vermont, and Daniel C. Welch, of Meredith; daughter Debra J. Welch, of Bradford, Vermont; stepsons Kevin D. Thomas and his wife, Lane, of Sandwich, and Stephen B. Thomas and wife Penny, of Madison; three grandchildren, Kathryn Stansfield, Lisa Williams, and Jennifer Welch; step-grandchild Maylin Thomas; eight great-grandchildren; and his brother, Harry A. Welch Sr., of Meredith.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, JoAnne M. Welch; brother Raymond E. Welch Jr.; and sisters Mildred G. Bean and Virginia M. Carter.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Funeral Service on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at the St. James Episcopal Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Village Cemetery, Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children Springfield, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104; or to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
