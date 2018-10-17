GILMANTON — Freda Price Drown, 94, a lifelong resident of Concord and Gilmanton, passed away on Oct. 14, 2018, at the Pleasant View Center in Concord.
Mrs. Drown was born Dec. 23, 1923, in Concord, the daughter of Frank and Gladys Whittaker Price.
She was predeceased by her husband, Clayton A. Drown, and one grandson.
She is survived by her four sons, Stephen, Deane, Bradford and Mark; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be on Monday, Oct. 22, at 12:30 p.m. at the Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen.
