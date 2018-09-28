LACONIA — Fred Joseph “Pep” Clavitte Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at the Belknap County Nursing Home, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Pep was born on Dec. 18, 1933, in Meriden, Connecticut, the son of the late Fred Sr. and Marie (Fortin) Clavitte.
Fred proudly served in the United States Army from which he was honorably discharged.
He was married to the love of his life, Priscilla (Dumais) Clavitte, for over 31 years.
He worked as a machinist for Scott & Williams and retired from New Hampshire Ball Bearing after working there for many years.
He was a member of the VFW Post 1670.
Fred had a great sense of humor, he loved dancing, fishing, watching the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox and picking on his East wing nurses at Belkap County Nursing Home.
Fred is survived by his wife, Priscilla; his sister, Irene Pescinski; his children, Steve Clavitte, Susan Jordan, Theresa Clavitte, Sharon Shute and her husband, Andy, Peggy Walker and her husband, Gordon, Marcia Lamontagne and her husband, Donny, Michelle Gluyas and her husband, Rick, Mark Pilotte, and Michael Pilotte and his wife, Holly.
He was predeceased by his brother, Walter Clavitte, and his sister, Doris Valeriay.
Pep cherished his 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his beloved cat, Missy, who comforted him in his last moment on earth.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Andre-Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Following the service, there will be a celebration of life for Fred at the Beane Conference Center, located at 35 Blueberry Lane in Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made in Fred’s name to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Disease Research, www.michaeljfox.org, under donate in tribute; or, if you wish, make a donation in Fred’s name to the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Fund, 30 County Drive, Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
