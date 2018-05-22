LACONIA — Fred Peter Hallinan, 68, of Laconia, died Friday, May 18, 2018, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Fred was born on Dec. 7, 1949, the son of the late William E. and Barbara E. (McFarland) Hallinan.
Fred worked for more than 34 years as grounds maintenance specialist for the Naswa Resort in Laconia. Fred never met a stranger and was well-known by people everywhere. He enjoyed helping anybody who needed a hand.
Fred was an avid motorcyclist who enjoyed talking to people and especially spending time with his brother and best friend, Ricky. He will be missed, especially by his companion and beloved pet, Agape.
He is survived by his two sons, Phillip Hallinan of Indiana and John Hallinan of Florida; two daughters, Patricia Burke and her husband Gabe of Tennessee and Mary George and her husband Karl of Meredith. Fred is survived by one brother, Richard “Ricky” Hallinan of Milton; four sisters, Mary Johnson of New Hampshire, Brenda Hallinan of Rochester, Sandra Hallinan of Milton and Barbara Murray and her husband James of Milton; two grandchildren, Keegan and Tyson; many nieces and nephews, including Ashley Powers, Stephanie Staples, Nathan Murray, Richard Hallinan Jr. and Robert Hallinan; and his extended Naswa family, the Makris and Lowell families.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. Honoring Fred’s love and tendency to collect keys, friends attending are invited to bring a key to leave in his memory.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, at the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Peter Makris Memorial Fund, c/o Naswa Resort, 1086 Weirs Boulevard, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.