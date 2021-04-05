ALTON — Fred P. Doherty, age 92, of Dudley Road died on March 30, 2021 at Presidential Oaks in Concord, NH.
Born in Tilton, NH on November 12, 1928, the son of James W. Doherty and Hazel A. (Merrill) Doherty. He was raised in Laconia, NH and lived in Alton, NH for 42 years.
Fred retired as a Security Guard from the Laconia State Hospital. He was also a Police Officer for Laconia Police Department.
A 10-year U.S. Army Veteran and 13-year U.S. Air Force SSTG Veteran. He had been a Flight Engineer for Air Force One and Air Force Two for six years, during the terms of John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt. He travelled the world three times!
Fred was a former member of the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed making maple syrup, hunting, fishing, and roller skating.
Survived by his son, Paul Doherty; two stepsons, Lee Hillsgrove and fiancée Cheryl Wright and Leon Hillsgrove and wife Shirley; a brother, Donald Doherty and wife Vivian; several grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by the love of his life of 41 years, Lois F. Hillsgrove; son, Lane Doherty; his three siblings, Jim, Edna, and Aelay; stepson, Wayne Hillsgrove.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.