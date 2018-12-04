FRANKLIN — Fred Oliver Wheeler, 85, of Baldwin Street, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Mountain Ridge Center, Franklin.
Fred was born on April 21, 1933, in Gilford, the son of the late George and Marie P. (Fortier) Wheeler.
Growing up in the Gunstock area, he spent much of his winters skiing, joining the Ski Jumping team at Laconia High School. He accomplished whatever he put his mind to most of which were for the benefits of his family.
He owned and operated Fred Wheeler Inc. in the Gilford area for more than 30 years. He would often be seen fishing on Saltmarsh Pond, Lake Winnipesaukee, or on his many hunting trips. Upon retirement, he lived in Naples, Florida, where he was always helping in his neighborhood.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Janice (Wheeler) Cray of Northfield; four grandchildren, Matthew Bull, Amy (Bull) Vallieres, Christopher Curley, and Corey Wheeler-Schirmer; a sister, Mary Rand of Rumney; a daughter-in- law, Nikki Wheeler; a son-in-law, Richard Bull; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Dow) Wheeler; a son, Fred O. Wheeler Jr.; a daughter, Cathy (Wheeler) Bull; a brother, Albert Wheeler; and a sister, Ruth Cheever.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be private.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Fred’s name to Gilford Old Home Day Committee, Fireworks Fund, Town Hall, 47 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
