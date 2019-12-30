MOULTONBOROUGH — Fred Gerald Weeks, 95, of Moultonborough, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Golden View Health Care Center, in Meredith.
Born in Meredith on March 12, 1924, he was the son of Charles and Thelma (Bennett) Weeks.
Fred grew up in Meredith and resided here for many years. He was a graduate of Meredith High School. He has been a resident of Moultonborough for the past 55 years.
Fred worked for many companies throughout the years, such as the former Weeks-Smith Store, White Mountain Power Company, Meredith Lanes, Lumber Town, E.M. Heaths, Scott and Williams, Hebert Foundry, and Merck Sharp and Dohme Company.
Fred was predeceased by his daughter, Dorothy Bozek; his brothers, Robert Weeks and Arthur Weeks; and his sisters, Natalie Smith and Florence Horne.
Fred is survived by his wife, Judy A. (Brown) Weeks of Moultonborough; his daughters, Dawn Hubley of Holderness, Diane Woodworth and her husband, Steven, of Edgewater, Florida, and Debra Polasko and her husband, Robert, of Franklin; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service in the Shannon Cemetery, NH Route 109, Moultonborough, on June 5, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Memorial Donations may be made to the N.H. Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246 or https://nhhumane.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
