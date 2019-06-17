GILMANTON — Fred G. McVey, 70, of Fern Avenue, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
Fred was born on Aug. 7, 1948, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the son of Lawrence and Alice (Lavoie) McVey. Fred moved to Gilmanton in 1981, and shortly after moving here he started his own business, McVey Remodeling.
Fred was a motorcycle fanatic and loved working on motorcycles as well as building them. Fred and his loving wife, Jean, loved taking motorcycle trips across the country. Fred was always willing to help others. He also enjoyed volunteering at Christmas Village in Laconia as a train conductor.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jean (Dudley) McVey; his children, Jerry and his wife, Dannie, Ronnie and his wife, Michelle, Paula, Larry, Stevie and his wife, Katie, Bobby and his wife, Illene, and Linda; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice and Nancy; several nieces and nephews; as well as many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Larry and John, and his son-in-law, Frank.
There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at South Road Cemetery, Belmont.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Laconia Christmas Village, c/o Cheryl Hounsell, 66 Valley St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view online memorials, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.