HILL — Fred C. Jones, 65, devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Fred is survived by his wife of 44 years, Anita, of Hill; his sons, Justin of Tilton and Eric of Hill; and his sister, Linda, and brother Harold, also of Hill.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Fred and Joan Jones of Hill; a brother, Jeff, and sister Barbara, also of Hill.
There will be no services at this time.
The family requests that those who wish may make donations to the New Hampshire Humane Society in Fred’s name.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements.
