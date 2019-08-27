LACONIA — Franto “Frank” Mollycheck IV, 56, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Frank was born on March 15, 1963, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Rachel Handley (Palma) and the late Franto “Sonny” Mollycheck III.
Frank proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked for numerous trucking companies.
Frank enjoyed home improvements, auctions, and yard sales.
Frank is survived by his wife, Doreen Mollycheck (Adams); two sons, Eric Lynch of Gaston, South Carolina, and Franto “Sonny” Mollycheck of Laconia; three daughters, Rachel Mollycheck of Laconia, Cayce Paszek of Seffner, Florida, and Kayleigh Mollycheck of Tampa, Florida; two grandchildren, Erica Lynch of South Carolina and Austin Paszek of Florida; four sisters, Cheryl Mollycheck of North Charleston, South Carolina, Debbie Mollycheck of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Cindy Mollycheck of Ashville, North Carolina, and Raney Mollycheck of Summerville, South Carolina; four nieces; and two nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Frank’s Life will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Contigiani’s Conference and Event Center, Pheasant Ridge Golf Club, 140 Country Club Road, Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests that online memorial donations be made in Frank’s name to the Southport Historical Society, www.southporthistoricalsociety.org/get-involved; or to the Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute, www.hopkinsmedicine.org/heart_vascular_institute.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
