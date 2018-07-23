FrANKLIN — Franklin “Frank” E. Schroder, 81, a longtime resident of Franklin, died at his home Tuesday, July 17, 2018, following a period of failing health. Frank was born in Bristol, Connecticut, March 29, 1937, son of the late Ferdinand Schroder. He spent his youth and attended school in Berlin, graduating from Berlin High School in 1955. Frank moved to Franklin from Berlin in 1966. Frank was employed by the U. S. Postal Service in Laconia for several years, prior to being transferred to Franklin, working there for 12 years before retiring. He served honorably as a metal body repairman with the U. S. Army from 1955 until 1958, transferring to the U. S. Army Reserve with grade/rank of SP5. He was a longtime member and former president of the Franklin Kiwanis Club and longtime member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks, BPOE 1280. He was a Life Member of the Franklin VFW, Post #1698 and Life Member of the VFW National Home for Children. Over the years, Frank was active with the Franklin Outing Club and was a member of the National Ski Patrol. Franklin was predeceased by a son, Barry Schroder of Tilton.
He leaves his wife of 60 years, Doreen E. (Eriksen) Schroder of Franklin; his son, Erik Schroder and his wife Lisa, of Manchester; his daughter, Tammy (Schroder) and her husband William Fisher of Farmington; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
According to Frank’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military Honors will be held at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen when family gathers.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Frank’s name to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen NH 03203.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting with arrangements. For more information, visit www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.