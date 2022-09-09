HILL — Frank W. Snow, 82, recently died peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was born in 1940 in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of William and Esther (Dupres) Snow. Frank was raised in Cranston, Rhode Island and graduated from Cranston HS in 1957. He served in the Marine Corps reserves from 1957-1963. He completed a Master Toolmaker apprenticeship at Brown & Sharpe. He then worked for over 40 years at his family’s jewelry business, Snow Findings Company, and served as co-owner with his brother.
Frank married Penelope (Mitchell) Snow in 1963 and enjoyed many years of happiness and journeys prior to her early passing in 2003. They raised their family in West Warwick, Rhode Island. He leaves behind three sons, Christopher (Kristine) Snow of Mansfield, Massachusetts, Gregory (Heather) Snow of West Warwick, Rhode Island, and Timothy Snow; grandsons, Gregory, Nathaniel and Jonathan; a brother, Robert (Judy) Snow of Cranston, Rhode Island; and sister, Rev. Carol Snow-Asher of Hill; a niece, numerous nephews and their families; as well as many close friends including Jim Onysko and Lynda Raynor.
He was active in the community, coaching and umpiring little league baseball for over 20 years in W. Warwick and bowled at the Legion Bowl in Cranston with three generations of Snows. Frank had a great affinity for creating and rebuilding almost anything. He applied his beautiful mind to repairing automobiles, building and renovating homes, and creating model railroads. As an outdoor sporting enthusiast, he took his boys hiking, camping, snowmobiling and taught them how to downhill ski. After retiring to the family farmhouse in New Hampshire, he became a daily skier at Ragged Mt. Ski Area, making new friends on the chairlift and in the lodge and leading them down the trails. Friends and family will also remember him as a devoted fan of all the New England sports teams. Frank was faithful in holding daily “office hours” at Gilly’s Restaurant in Bristol, to provide thoughtful sarcasm and free advice.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank’s memory to either the Jennie D. Blake School, write “Ski Program” in the memo, 32 Crescent St., Hill, NH 03243 or the W. Warwick Little League, PO Box 213, West Warwick, RI 02893.
