FRANKLIN — Frank W. DeForge Jr., 71, of Franklin, died at his home, with his loved ones around him, on Oct. 28, 2019, following a long illness.
He was born in Franklin on July 20, 1948, the son of Frank W. DeForge Sr. and Nancy (Cross) DeForge.
He was raised in Franklin and attended local schools.
Frank was a self-employed painter for many years.
He enjoyed fishing, and especially loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Family members include his wife, Sandra (Jacobs) Deforge of Northfield; two children, Anthony W. DeForge Sr. of Franklin and Tina Pantaleo of Franklin; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Randy DeForge.
Visiting hours will be at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Donations in memory of Frank may be made to American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
