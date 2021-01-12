ANDOVER — Frank A. Sturtevant, 66, of Andover, NH, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2020, from Covid-19 complications. He was born in Lebanon, NH, and the son of the late Frederick E. Sturtevant Sr. and Bessie E. (Morse) Sturtevant.
He was a self-taught man of many talents. He loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, playing horseshoes, singing and playing guitar. He loved country music, especially music by Johnny Cash. He was a loving, kind and giving gentleman who was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Rosalie (Sturtevant) Dicey; and brother, Wilbur Sturtevant. In addition to his nephew, Steven Sturtevant, who resided with him, he is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife, Nancy (Croteau) Sturtevant; brothers, Frederick E. Sturtevant Jr., Rollie E. Sturtevant, James E. Sturtevant; and sister, Rowena E. (Sturtevant) Dicey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.AdvantageCremationService.com
