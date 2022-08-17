Frank P. Kace Sr., 92

Frank P. Kace Sr., 92

MANCHESTER — Frank P. Kace Sr., 92, of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Elliot Hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Kace was born on September 20, 1929 in Boston, MA, the son of the late Frank and Barbara Kace (Kacziarauskis). He was a 1952 graduate of the University of Maine, earning a B.S. in Agronomy. He was a veteran and served as 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Kace retired as Senior Vice President of Management Recruiters of Boston. He was a communicant of St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.