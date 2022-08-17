MANCHESTER — Frank P. Kace Sr., 92, of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Elliot Hospital surrounded by his family.
Mr. Kace was born on September 20, 1929 in Boston, MA, the son of the late Frank and Barbara Kace (Kacziarauskis). He was a 1952 graduate of the University of Maine, earning a B.S. in Agronomy. He was a veteran and served as 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Kace retired as Senior Vice President of Management Recruiters of Boston. He was a communicant of St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester.
Mr. Kace was a die-hard New England sports fan, predominantly the Boston Red Sox. He was an avid fisherman, especially for land-locked salmon in Lake Winnipesaukee. He participated with his wife in the love of antiques and the antiques business world. Above all else Mr. Kace loved his family.
Members of his family include his wife of 45 years, Sharon (Shea Jenkins) Kace of Manchester; his five children, Stephen A. Kace (Marie) of Gilford, F. Paul Kace Jr. (Diane) of Hillsborough, Susan G. (Kace) Gerrish of Hooksett, Daniel J. Kace (Gail) of Boscawen, and Jennifer R. (Jenkins) Frenette (Donald) of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Elaine K. Frenette of Littleton, Leah C. Frenette of London, England, Benjamin S. Kace of Portland, Maine, and Matthew M. Gerrish of Hooksett; a niece, Barbara (Kace) Burke of Franklin, and her sons Michael and David Burke; and grandnephew, Charles Kace Jr.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kace was predeceased by his brothers, Charles and Alfred Kace; a sister, Josephine Kace; a nephew, Charles Kace; grandnephew Jeffrey Kace; and Mr. Kace’s first wife, J. Gael (Lynch) Kace.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street in Manchester.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 20, 2022, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel, 145 Lowell St. in Manchester. A private interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and to perpetuate Mr. Kace’s memory of his sister, Josephine, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to phaneuf.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.