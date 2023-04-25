LACONIA — Frank "Frankie" Noe IV, 33, of Baldwin Street, passed away at his home on April 23, due to health complications.
Frankie was born on Jan. 3, 1990, in Laconia, the son of Frank Noe III and Gail (Wade) Noe.
He enjoyed collecting coins, glass bottles and antiques. He spent his free time playing video games and spending time with his cats. Frankie loved hanging out with his friends and family. He will be missed by all.
Frankie is survived by his loving parents; brother Seth R. Noe and his significant other Caitlyn Convers; his cats, Mr. Rascal, Izzy GiGi, and Annabelle; uncle Freeman Noe; aunts, Pauline Brooks and her husband Paul, Terri Archambault, and Karen Noe; paternal grandmother, Karen Hooks; and many cousins. He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Frank Noe II and his maternal grandmother, Linda White.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 4-6 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, donations in Frankie’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Boston, MA 02451-8750.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.