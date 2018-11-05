SANBORNTON — Frank H. Dalton, 76, who grew up in Winnisquam and was a longtime resident of Sanbornton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home in Sanbornton.
He was born on March 11, 1942, in Laconia, the son of the late Harold and Bernice (Jones) Dalton.
Frank was the owner and operator of Frank Dalton Construction, where he worked alongside his two sons and wife for the past 51 years.
Frank's life revolved around his family, work, spending time in his garden, riding around with his dog Tucker and going to many heavy equipment auctions. Frank loved to put a smile on your face and was always playing practical jokes on the people he liked.
Frank is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda ( Gilbert) Dalton, and their two sons, Timothy F. Dalton and his wife, Deborah, of Tilton and Nicholas H. Dalton and his girlfriend, Whitney Dupont, of Sanbornton. He also leaves his two grandchildren, Christopher and Lea Dalton of Tilton, and his canine companion, Tucker. Also survived by his two brothers, Kenneth Waterman and his wife, Jeanne, of Maine and Byron Dalton and his wife, Cynthia, of Northfield; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones that knew him well.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, (Franklin-Tilton Road) 584 West Main St., Tilton. Burial will be on Friday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. in Park Cemetery, Tilton.
Memorial contributions in memory of Frank may be made to Park Cemetery Association, c/o Judy Huckins, 45 Lambert Road, Northfield, NH 03276; or to the Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.