MEREDITH — Frank "Paco" E. Leonard, 67, passed away peacefully with his loving family around him, finishing his hard fought battle with cancer.
Frank was born on April 10, 1954 in Laconia, the son of the late Allen and Mary (Kidney) Leonard.
A United States Navy veteran, Frank served his country for 11 years and saw the world. He served on the ships USS Coral Sea, USS Independence, USS Hunley, and USS Dixon.
Along with his amazing stories of his 11 years of service in the Navy, Frank will always be remembered for his kindness. Whether it be just his warm eyes and smile, his unconditional love for his family and friends, or his love of motorcycles, canoeing, and fishing. He was also known for the way he took others under his wing on their road to recovery.
Frank is survived by the love of his life of 38 years, Catherine "Katie" Leonard of Meredith; his daughter, Cheryl and her husband Doug Morrison of Laconia; his sons, Bob and Joanna DiRice of Boston, and Chris Rice and his soulmate Lori Powell of Gilford; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Sterling, Eric Meeken, Francesca DiRice, Kandis Gray, and Phoebe Gray; his great-grandchildren, Wesley, Amelia, and Kayden; his brothers, Jack and late wife Bonnie, and Bruce and his wife Diane; and his many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Lakes Region VNA and the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Military Services to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.