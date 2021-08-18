Frank E. Hyslop Sr, 81

LACONIA — Frank Edward Hyslop Sr, 81, of Laconia, NH, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Frank was born on February 17, 1940 in Franklin, NH, the son of the late Donald and Rachel Straw Hyslop. Frank had been a Lakes Region resident for most of his life, except for his time and the military and a short time in Colorado.
Frank worked for Old Mill Construction in Meredith, NH, for many years and was considered to be one of the finest finish carpenters in the area. As a child, Frank loved to fish, winter, spring, summer and fall, with his Grandpa Straw. He continued to enjoy fishing all of his life, often using his grandfather's tip ups, rods and fishing basket.
Frank was also a NASCAR fan, an interest he started to develop as a young man, by going to races at Bryar's Motorsport Park in Loudon. He was always happy to watch a race. In the past few years Frank would enjoy spending some of his time playing cards on his Tablet, he even found a few games he enjoyed, one of them for fishing.
Frank is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rose Hyslop of Laconia, NH; his son, Frank Hyslop Jr.; and his daughter, Cindy Ellis Bickford, her husband Mark, grandchildren Ryan Thurston and Sara Thurston; many brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews. We will all miss his kind nature and wicked sense of humor. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Ellis Hyslop; his sister, Darlene Bouwens; and his brother, Willis Hyslop Sr.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be held at the New Hampshire Veteran’s Cemetery on Tuesday, August, 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
