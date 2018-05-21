GILMANTON — Frank D. (Francis) Tarantino, 55, of Gilmanton passed away on May 17, 2018, following a battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Everett, Massachusetts, on Oct. 22, 1962, Frank grew up in Massachusetts, moving to Gilmanton to raise his family.
With a passion for cars and motorcycles, he opened Frankie T’s Collision & Custom Paint-Belmont which he operated for several years.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Paula McVey-Tarantino; his children Brandie and husband Christian, Kodie, Joshua, Zackarie, Anthony and Sean and wife Jennifer; his grandchildren Travis, Myra, Layla, and Zada; his mother Francine (Pescione) (Tarantino) Thompson and husband Dave; siblings Michelle and spouse Jennifer, Dianne, and Chriss and wife Paula; many more family and friends, and his beloved companion and best buddy/dog Bella.
He was predeceased by his father, Francis A. Tarantino; and grandparents Gaetano and Arita Tarantino and Pasquale and Millie Pescione.
Frank will be forever remembered by his family and friends as a thoughtful man and a passionate husband, father, Papa and a friend always up for a long motorcycle ride.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A memorial service will immediately follow the calling hours at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters,1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
