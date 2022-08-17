LACONIA — On August 14, 2022, Frank Duane Mills, 75, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a heroic battle with cancer. Born September 29, 1946 in Akron, Ohio, to Francis and Rita (Ortman) Mills, the oldest of three children, Frank may have been a man of few words but his devotion to his family rang loud and clear.
After graduating from Elliot High School, he proudly served over six years with the United States Marine Corps, including a tour in Vietnam. After his honorary discharge, he and his wife Marie Anne, returned to New Hampshire where they owned and operated Frank’s Texaco Station and later Frank’s Quick Lunch (three lunch wagons). When it was time for a change, he sold these businesses and worked as a machinist for Baron Machine and Quality Control Inc. for over 30 years.
Frank wore many hats when it came to enjoying life. Engines fascinated him because they rarely had the upper hand. He could fix them as well as ride them. Jumping on his Honda with or without a buddy was his idea of an afternoon off the grid. Having a keen interest in knives and swords, he built himself a fun sideline of selling his wares at local flea markets. Never one to be part of the mainstream, Frank took on bowling with such gusto that he soon became a formidable competitor with established averages with both his left and right hands. Hats: he collected hundreds of them over the years — some as gifts but most from specific sports and fun destinations.
No one would question what his favorite sport was: baseball at Fenway Park with his daughter, Karen for their annual Father-Daughter Day. And no one would question the love he held for both his daughters in never missing an opportunity for a father-daughter lunch with Janel each time she visited. Fishing would in time come in as a close second as the grandchildren grew. They'd soon learn the art of a successful catch had much to do with being up at oh-dark-thirty.
While his name itself may not resonate with the community, his house over the holidays will stand the test of time. Situated on the corner of Country Club Road and Cotton Hill in Laconia, his homemade creations caught the eye of generations of families who'd drop off notes and gift certificates in appreciation for his creativity. Armed with a wife capable of climbing heights outside her comfort zone in tandem with their daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren, their tradition soon became a holiday watch party for what new designs emerged from Frank's workshop.
Each segment of the property carries meaningful family experiences and idiosyncrasies and would by design alternate from one area to another keeping visitors attuned to what's new and what's missing. Two acres with unencumbered views and dotted with Mother Nature's pines make for a stunning rendition of what a family working together can accomplish. Although never taken for granted, the family’s lighting display was hard to beat in the annual “Best of the Best” holiday decorations. But their biggest joy came through capturing smiles and horn toots from admirers near and far. The family plans a special interpretation for the upcoming 2022 season in honor of the passing of their mentor.
Frank was a study in contrasts. Whether serving his country or up to his elbows in grease, Frank gravitated to those who made him chuckle. He married into the right family with a dual French connection in the Morin-Gilbert clan, where there'd be any excuse for a party. Retirement allowed for an extension to the popular state-based Terrapin Tours. Any destination under their guidance was a win in Frank's eyes.
He leaves his wife of 52 years, Marie Anne (Gilbert); two daughters, Janel Welch of Brockport, NY, and Karen Taylor and her husband Troy of Rochester, NH; three grandchildren, Sydney and Madison Welch and Cameron Taylor; two sisters, Barbara Mills and Edith White of Ohio; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from all walks of life.
The family wishes to express its thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Lahey Hospital, Concord Hospital, Granite VNA, and Lakes Region VNA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation – Bert Morin Fund, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH. 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will follow with Military Honors at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
