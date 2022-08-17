Frank D. Mills

Frank D. Mills 

LACONIA  — On August 14, 2022, Frank Duane Mills, 75, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a heroic battle with cancer. Born September 29, 1946 in Akron, Ohio, to Francis and Rita (Ortman) Mills, the oldest of three children, Frank may have been a man of few words but his devotion to his family rang loud and clear.

After graduating from Elliot High School, he proudly served over six years with the United States Marine Corps, including a tour in Vietnam. After his honorary discharge, he and his wife Marie Anne, returned to New Hampshire where they owned and operated Frank’s Texaco Station and later Frank’s Quick Lunch (three lunch wagons). When it was time for a change, he sold these businesses and worked as a machinist for Baron Machine and Quality Control Inc. for over 30 years.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.