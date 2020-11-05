FRANKLIN — Frank D. Bond, 81, of Franklin, NH, passed away at Concord Hospital on October 28, 2020.
Frank was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 22, 1939 the son of Alexander and Mary Lou (Gromack) Bond. As a child Frank resided in Brooklyn, NY then moved to Long Island with his family. Frank resided in Franklin, NH since 1999 until his passing.
Frank served in the U.S. Air Force after graduation from high school. He was a member of the Whiteman-Davidson American Legion Post #49 in Northfield, NH.
Frank was a conductor for the Long Island Railroad until he retired in 1985.
Frank was surrounded by a wonderful group of friends. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and reader. Frank loved to build model military vehicles, and collect model trains.
Frank was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia (MacNeill) Bond, passed away in 1999 and his brother, Michael W. Bond, passed away in 2015.
Frank is survived by family members which include his daughter, Michelle P. Bond; grandson, Brian M. Beagle; sister, Diana Schulz; very special nieces and nephew, Leah D. O’Connor, Kelly L. Bond-Ornelas and Alexander S. Schulz; also, great-nieces and nephew.
Funeral services are private.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting his family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
